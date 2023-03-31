Imran Khan Lashes Out At India for Politicizing Cricket

Former captain, Imran Khan, has responded to the current controversy between Pakistan and India regarding the venues for the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup 2023.

While speaking to the media, the former Prime Minister expressed his disappointment that India is trying to sideline Pakistan from the cricket arena due to political differences.

Imran Khan stated that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) displays a lot of arrogance by playing cricket according to their own choice and sidelining other teams.

The 1992 World Cup-winning captain added that the BCCI has become a superpower, almost dictating terms due to their ability to generate more funds than any other country.

The legendary cricketer remarked that allowing players from other countries to participate in IPL except for Pakistani cricketers reeks of arrogance and injustice.

“Pakistan now has a very good quality super league too and foreign players come to Pakistan. I think if India does not allow Pakistan players then so be it,” Imran Khan added.

The former all-rounder went on to say that Pakistan has always produced great talent in every sport and should not be subject to the tactics the Indian government is playing.

It is worth noting that the cricketing relations between the neighboring countries have been tense since BCCI refused to send the Men in Blue to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023.

During a recent meeting in Dubai, officials from the PCB and BCCI agreed that Pakistan will host the Asia Cup while India will play their matches at a neutral venue.

Days later, reports emerged that PCB was preparing a new formula for the upcoming marquee event in India, which would see Pakistan playing its matches at a neutral venue.