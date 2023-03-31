Islamabad’s Schools and Colleges to Get 4 Extra Holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), a Federal Education Ministry department, has changed the schedule of spring vacation in all educational institutes operating under it.

According to the official notification, the spring break in FDE-administered schools and colleges will be observed in the last week of Ramadan i.e from 17 to 20 April.

The schedule has been changed due to priority tasks pertaining to the paper marking of annual exams for classes 5 and 8, admission/registration process, and pre-board exams of SSC and HSSC.

It must be noted here that students in FDE-managed educational institutes will get extended holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr, which is expected to fall either on 21 or 22 April.

Here is the official notification.

Before the start of Ramadan, the FDE also changed the timings for all educational institutes operating under it. Single-shift institutes operate from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Monday to Thursday while they close at 12:00 PM on Friday.

Morning shift in double-shift institutes is held from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM on Monday to Friday. Evening shift in double-shift institutes is held from 12:45 PM to 5:15 PM on Monday to Thursday. It starts at 2:00 PM and ends at 5:15 PM on Friday.

Whereas, the Ex-FG Colleges open at 8:00 AM and close at 1:00 PM on Monday to Thursday. They close at 12:00 PM on Friday.