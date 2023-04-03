Dubai Airports is The Leading Employer Brand in the UAE

Dubai Airports, the city’s airport operator, has been named in the “Best Employer Brands” category in the MENA Talent Awards by LinkedIn for its remarkable focus on building a strong brand to engage with its audience.

The company has been recognized for displaying its culture and values across the platform by engaging with its over 814,600 followers.

Dubai Airports’ recognition reflects its strong presence on LinkedIn, with frequent content sharing along with creating compelling real-life stories that humanize the brand and empower employees to become brand ambassadors.

Meshari Al Bannai, Executive Vice President of Human Resources Development at Dubai Airports, stated that they truly believe that empowering their employees throughout their careers is vital to their success.

He added that LinkedIn is a useful platform to share emotional stories that connect with their workers, which helps them grow and become more productive. Al Bannai further noted that winning the LinkedIn MENA Talent Awards reflects that they care about creating a strong community where people can grow and change the future.

In addition to Dubai Airports, the LinkedIn MENA Talent Awards recognized other companies for their exceptional employer branding strategies, including the Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

MENA Talent Awards winners were chosen based on how well they used LinkedIn Talent Solutions. Judges looked for companies with strong brands that connect with their followers in a meaningful way.

They also reviewed the company’s page viewership, new followers, and the level of engagement on posts through liking, commenting, and sharing.

What are LinkedIn Talent Solutions

LinkedIn Talent Solutions are recruiting tools provided by LinkedIn that assist businesses in finding and hiring talent from their network of over 530 million users. These tools include job postings, candidate search, applicant tracking, and talent branding services, which allow companies to build and promote their employer brand on LinkedIn.