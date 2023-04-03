UAE to Offer 100,000 Golden Visas to Tech Professionals

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is planning to grant approximately 100,000 golden visas, a long-term residency option, to the leading programmers in the world. The move comes as it aims to transform into a tech investment center.

Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, Omar Sultan Al Olama stated that the country wants to maximize the potential of the digital economy, which has grown twice as quickly than global GDP over the last two decades.

ALSO READ UAE Urges Citizens to Avoid Traveling to Two Virus-Hit Countries

He made these remarks at the tenth edition of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy’s software development and artificial intelligence (AI) workshop. Several industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and businessmen attended the event.

Al Olama further added that UAE is working with concerned stakeholders to create a clear plan for strengthening the digital sector by ensuring that government decisions encourage innovation and business friendliness across the board.

ALSO READ Chinese and Russian Investments Flood into Dubai as City Attracts Global Capital

Dubai’s ambition to become a preferred location for international digital investment has resulted in an influx of software developers. This is consistent with UAE’s goal to issue 100,000 golden visas to the finest computer programmers from around the world.

The UAE plans to be a top player in AI by 2031, focusing on key sectors such as energy, logistics, healthcare, tourism, and cybersecurity. The “UAE Digital Economy Strategy” seeks to increase the digital economy’s input to the UAE’s GDP to 19.4 percent within a decade.