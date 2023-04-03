Canada-Bound PIA Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Norway

A PIA flight PK-783 from Karachi to Toronto was delayed for four hours after having to make an emergency landing at Oslo Airport, Norway.

The reason for the landing was a medical emergency involving a passenger named Syed Javed, whose condition deteriorated during the flight.

According to a spokesperson from the national flag carrier, three doctors on board the flight provided initial assistance to the passenger. However, due to the unanimous opinion of the doctors, an emergency was declared, prompting the flight captain to request permission for an emergency landing at Oslo Airport.

Upon landing, an ambulance was waiting at the plane door to provide medical attention to the passenger. The spokesperson confirmed that the PIA flight took off again from Oslo Airport to Toronto after the passenger received full medical attention.

The delay will also affect the return flight of PIA from Toronto to Pakistan (Islamabad), as there will be a gap of 13 hours before the return flight due to the night curfew.

Passengers and crew on the flight were praised for their quick response and cooperation during the medical emergency. PIA has assured the public that the safety and well-being of its passengers and crew remain its top priority.