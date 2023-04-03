Abu Dhabi And Dubai Airports Offer 24-Hour Passport Renewal

UAE’s Digital Government has revealed that the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) offers a round-the-clock passport renewal facility at the Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports.

UAE citizens can get a new, renewed, or replacement Emirati passport easily in five ways given by the Digital Government. These include using the Residency and Foreigners Affairs/Citizenship Section, the Nationality and Residence e-portal, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP) passport service, as well as applying at Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah Airports.

ALSO READ UAE to Offer 100,000 Golden Visas to Tech Professionals

Additionally, the Digital Government emphasized that the new passport is only valid for up to five years and the national must apply for a new one by submitting original or copies of three documents, including a family book, ID, and recent photo. They must also return the expired passport to the authorities.

If UAE citizens have any inquiries regarding Emirati passports in Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, or Umm Al Quwain, they can contact the GDRFA in their respective emirates. They can also contact the ICP call center at 600522222 for any general questions. For inquiries in Dubai, they can contact the Amer service at 8005111.

ALSO READ Yet Another Rainfall Spell Set to Grip Most Parts of Pakistan

What is Digital Government in UAE?

The Digital Government in UAE is a platform that provides government services and information to the public through digital channels. This system offers various services like visa and passport applications, bill payments, and business registration, etc.