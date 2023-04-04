Airline Giant to Launch Exclusive Business Class Flights From Dubai

One of the leading private and corporate jet charter companies, KlasJet, has announced its plans of launching an ultra-luxurious Boeing 737 from Dubai in order to meet the increasing demand for business travel in the region.

The Lithuanian airline is set to untap the potential niche market in the Middle East, which is growing at an extraordinary pace in terms of business aviation. However, the airline has not revealed the exact launch date.

According to the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of KlasJet, Lukas Petrauskas, the Middle East is mainly dominated by small business jets and two-class configuration planes, which is why there is a shortage of options for large groups or delegations.

As a result, he added that their luxury Boeing 737 will be a perfect choice for big families, sports teams, business travelers, and political delegations who need an ideal mode of transport for their big group.

Also, KlasJet has exclusively designed the Boeing 737 aircraft to offer a luxurious travel experience. The plane has 68 business-class seats, with subtle luxurious touches in the interior.

Moreover, Lukas stated that KlasJet’s crew, being highly trained, understands human psychology and all of the aspects that boost passengers’ experiences, such as behavior, presentation, uniforms, and fine dining.

KlasJet has also revealed that it will accommodate smaller groups with its Boeing BBJ2, which is currently under preparations to be launched from Dubai. The 23-seat plane will have all the required facilities such as a spacious lounge, bedroom, and shower.