Haider Ali Joins Derbyshire Ahead of County Championship

Star Pakistani batter, Haider Ali, will represent Derbyshire County Cricket Club in the upcoming County Championship 2023, which is scheduled to start on April 6.

Derbyshire have announced that the right-handed batter has already joined the squad ahead of the season and is excited about playing red-ball cricket in England.

Welcoming the star batter, the club took to its social media handles and wrote, “Hello there, Haider Ali. Our young king has arrived at the Incora County Ground.”

Speaking to the media on his arrival, the 22-year-old batter said that he is excited to play for the first time in county cricket and that he loves working with Mickey Arthur.

I think it is difficult for anyone to play all formats, but I am lucky to have the opportunity and I am so excited to get started. It has been a dream of mine to play under Mickey.

Haider further added that Test cricket in England is different from Pakistan as the weather is always hot there and surfaces are not seamer-friendly, so it will be a good experience.

“I’ve spoken to the coaches and they can help me, but I can still play my natural game. I like to attack the bowler, but every bowler is a good bowler in county cricket,” he concluded.