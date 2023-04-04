Shan Masood’s National Duty Keeps Yorkshire County Waiting for Their Captain

Shan Masood is likely to miss the initial games of the County Championship 2023 season as his name is under consideration for selection in the national team.

The left-hander, who will be captaining Yorkshire in the season, is expected to retain his place in the national squad for the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand.

While speaking on the matter, Yorkshire head coach, Ottis Gibson, said that the club has not received any news regarding Shan’s availability ahead of the start of the season.

The head coach added that if the star performer of the 2022 season ensures his availability on time, Yorkshire County Club will include him in the plan as soon as possible.

Another Pakistani batter, Saud Shakeel, who was picked by Yorkshire, will also miss the first game of Division Two against Leicestershire at Headingley due to visa delay issues.

When it comes to Pakistani players getting visas, it takes longer than normal, and he’s been trying for about two weeks now to get a visa, and nothing has happened with that.

It is pertinent to mention here that Masood signed up for Yorkshire last year after turning down Derbyshire’s offer of a new contract and signed an improved contract for the 2023 season.