NTISB Shared 75 Cyber Security Advisories With Federal and Provincial Governments

The National Telecommunication and Information Technology Security Board (NTISB) completed IT security audits of 12 Ministries and Divisions in the FY2021-22.

According to a Cabinet Division document, NTISB has shared 75 advisories on cyber security with federal, and provincial ministries and divisions.

The documents further added that all Government institutions and Ministries are using independent communication and IT Infrastructure.

This step has been taken to determine the strength of these networks in terms of IT security. As a result of these security audits, vulnerabilities in IT networks along with recommendations have been shared with the concerned Government Ministries.

According to the document, NTISB also carried out inspections of 133 inland Communications Security Centers (CSC) through inspection teams of NTISB, Department of Communication Security (DCS), Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air force, and Pakistan Navy in the financial year 2021-22.

During the financial year 2021-22, nine courses on Crypto Training have been organized by the Department of Communication Security to train the officers and operators from public and defense sectors to improve the cryptographic knowledge and handling of crypto materials. In this training, 71 officers and 79 operators have been trained.

According to the Cabinet Division, to facilitate the private vendors for investment in Cipher Technology, NTISB also evaluates IT security equipment. During the financial year 2021-22, the evaluation of 08 devices has been carried out by NTISB.

According to the document, NTISB has organized a couple of seminars on Cyber Security and the Evolution of Quantum Computing. NTISB organized cyber security awareness training for the Airport Security Force at ASF Academy, Karachi, to enable its officials to meet the organizational requirements.