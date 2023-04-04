Ravi Ashwin Makes Headlines Again for All the Wrong Reasons in IPL

Veteran Indian spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, once again attempted to Mankad a batter during the sixth game of the IPL between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In the 12th over of the Sunrisers Hyderabad innings, Ashwin tried to get Adil Rashid out at the non-striker’s end when he was about to bowl to Abdul Samad.

However, the umpire intervened and signaled a dead ball, preventing the seasoned spinner from proceeding with his plan.

Meanwhile, it appeared that the batter was safe as he was inside the crease, so Rashid would have survived even if Ashwin had removed the bails.

Ashwin has always been a proponent of non-striker run-out and had previously mankaded Jos Buttler while playing for Punjab Kings against Rajasthan Royals in the 2019 edition.

Despite being a rule of cricket, Mankading is considered unprofessional, and the bowler often faces criticism on social media.

Earlier this year, a controversy erupted over Mankad in the Big Bash League (BBL) when the umpire ruled in favor of the non-striker despite Rogers being well outside his crease.

Last year, Indian bowler, Deepti Sharma, sparked a debate over the legitimacy of the ‘Mankad’ dismissal in cricket after she ran out Charlie Dean at the non-striker’s end.