AlphaVenture Launches Immortality-as-a-Service

By scraping a large sample of tweets from the internet, a free immortality-as-a-service (IaaS) tool was born.

An experimental project created by AlphaVenture for educational purposes, the tool is a context engine built using ElasticSearch and Google NLP Engine.

In an attempt to take generative artificial intelligence (AI) to its limits, AlphaVenture co-founder Hammad Khan sought to see what it takes to clone a person. The variables of this project are memory and the articulation of the content creator, which includes their expression style.

The only technical limitation of this tool is that generative AIs such as ChatGPT are trained on billions of data points, but this is only the data available in the public domain. The current version of the tool lacks personal data to give a semblance of personality.

Khan built his version of the context engine using ElasticSearch and Google NLP Engine. The layer tries to prepare everything for ChatGPT and feeds ChatGPT only the data it needs to make sense.

Developed in under a week, the tool has multiple use cases as it scrapes data posted on Twitter by users and then allows anyone to use the tool to ask the Twitter account any questions. The responses are a reflection of content posted by the Twitter user.

Here are a few examples of uses cases:

Legal : A persona of a judge/lawyer can be developed, giving you far greater insights into where a particular case would go

Healthcare : Doctors' personas can be developed, and the AI can give second opinions based on persona by looking at reports, and the history of a patient and doctor

Quality of life : You can train it on your conversations from WhatsApp, so the next time you are making promises, the algorithm will remind you the last time you were doing it the same, but then Istekhara happened

Personal assistant : Looking at your emails can give you clear insights into what you say and do. It can even become your assistant based on you

Content personalization : An eCommerce store can personalize what marketing material and products to sell based on who you are

: An eCommerce store can personalize what marketing material and products to sell based on who you are Financial research: Get an economic research assistant with instant access to numbers

A preloaded demo for Imran Khan has scraped data from all his tweets and allows anyone to use the tool to ask the former prime minister any question, with responses based on his tweets. New users can add any Twitter account and wait for the engine to scrape content from the creator’s account.