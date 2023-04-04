Supreme Court Decides Case of Extra 20 Marks for Hafiz-e-Quran MBBS/BDS Applicants

Supreme Court of Pakistan’s (SCP) six-member bench, established to examine Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s ruling freezing all suo moto notices, ended the case regarding additional 20 marks in MBBS and BDS entry tests for Hafiz-e-Quran applicants after a brief five-minute hearing earlier today.

Justice Isa had previously postponed all proceedings under Article 184(3) while hearing a case concerning the awarding of an extra 20 marks.

ALSO READ PDMA Punjab Issues Flood Risk Warning After Latest Rainfall Spell

Consequently, the larger bench, comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha Malik, and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, was formed to review Justice Isa’s ruling.

On March 30, Justice Isa, along with Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Shahid Waheed, constituted a three-member bench that issued a majority order of 2-1 in a suo moto case involving the allocation of 20 marks to Hafiz-e-Quran candidates for MBBS/BDS admission under Regulation 9(9) of the MBBS and BDS (Admissions, House Job, and Internship) Regulations, 2018.

The bench ordered the suspension of cases heard under Article 184(3) of the Constitution until changes were made to the Supreme Court Rules 1980 concerning the Chief Justice of Pakistan’s discretionary powers to establish benches.

ALSO READ RDA Hires Company to Create Awareness About New Limits of Rawalpindi

Subsequently, a circular was issued by SC Registrar Ishrat Ali “disregarding” the order, resulting in controversy about whether an administrative order could overturn a judicial order.

In response, Justice Isa wrote a letter to the government requesting the removal of the registrar for further “harming the reputation and integrity” of the top court. Consequently, the federal government withdrew the registrar’s services.