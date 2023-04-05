Hardik Pandya Joins Rashid Khan for Sehri During IPL

In a heartfelt gesture, star Indian all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, joined Afghanistan leg-spinner, Rashid Khan, for Sehri in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Pandya, who captains Gujarat Titans in the IPL, visited his teammate’s room to pay his respects to the holy month of Ramadan after securing their second consecutive win.

In a photo that went viral on social media and drew widespread appreciation, both cricketers, along with their teammates, can be seen sitting on the ground and enjoying Sehri.

Hardik Pandya joining Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed for Sehri. What a gesture ❤️ #IPL2023 #RamadanKareem pic.twitter.com/GKMbBMfX27 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) April 5, 2023

It is worth noting that last month, Pakistan and Afghanistan players were spotted together for Sehri and Iftar in the United Arab Emirates during the three-match T20I series.

The holy month of Ramadan holds great value in the religion of Islam and is treated with huge respect worldwide and is welcomed with zeal and excitement in sports as well.

Before the start of the month, the Referee’s Body proposed that the English Premier League should allow players to break their fast during matches.

Last year, English Premier League players were given a 30-minute break for Iftar, which was welcomed by many Muslim footballers and fans alike.