Morne Morkel’s IPL Stint Sees Umar Gul Continue as Pakistan’s Bowling Coach

Former Pakistani pacer, Umar Gul, will continue to serve as the interim bowling coach for the national team during the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand.

The right-arm pacer was part of the coaching setup for the team in the recently concluded T20I series against Afghanistan, along with Abdul Rehman and Mohammad Yousuf.

Last week, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed a six-member coaching staff, with former South African fast bowler, Morne Morkel, serving as the bowling coach.

However, it was reported that Morkel will not be available for the national team during the New Zealand series due to his commitments with the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Yesterday, the PCB signed a contract with all six coaches, while head coach, Grant Bradburn, and batting coach, Andrew Puttick, will join the national team ahead of the series.

Cliffe Deacon, who is working with the team as a physio, and Dri­kus Saaimon, the strength and conditioning coach, will be part of the six-member coaching staff.

Mickey Arthur will join the national team on April 18 in Rawalpindi to brief his coaching panel before returning to England to fulfill his commitment to Derbyshire County Cricket Club.

The Babar Azam-led side will play a five-match T20I series and the same number of ODIs against New Zealand, starting on April 14 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.