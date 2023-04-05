“He Will Break the Monopoly,” Rashid Latif Ask PCB to Bring Amir Back

Former wicket-keeper, Rashid Latif has responded to recent rumors regarding the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) contacting Mohammad Amir to bring him back to the team.

Rashid Latif stated that the left-arm pacer is a more skillful fast bowler than many key bowlers in the current team and that he deserves to be brought back into the national team.

The 54-year-old cricketer added that if the cricket board is interested in bringing him back to the team, it would be a good decision for both Amir and the national cricket team.

“Mohammad Amir would go past many current bowlers. He will break the monopoly of a particular bunch of players,” the former wicket-keeper added.

Earlier this week, it was reported that an official from the cricket board had contacted Mohammad Amir, urging the former fast bowler to prepare himself for a national comeback.

The news created hype on social media and immediately received mixed reactions with some fans welcoming the decision and some showing no interest in bringing him back.

A day later, PCB denied reports in a statement, saying no official had contacted Amir for his potential return to international cricket, and the reports were “factually incorrect.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the return of Mohammad Amir to the international arena has been in the headlines since Najam Sethi took charge as PCB Chairman last year.