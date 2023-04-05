Kim Cotton Becomes First Woman to Officiate Men’s T20I Between Full Members

Renowned New Zealand umpire, Kim Cotton has become the first woman on-field umpire to officiate a men’s international match between two full-member teams.
The historic moment in the sport of cricket took place during the second of the three-match T20I series between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dunedin on April 5.
The 45-year-old umpire has an impressive umpiring career, having officiated in 54 women’s T20Is as both on-field and TV umpire and 24 women’s ODIs.
The Auckland-born professional umpire also had the honor of officiating at the women’s T20 and ODI World Cups from 2018 to 2023.
Cotton’s first experience in the men’s game was as a TV umpire in the third T20I between India and New Zealand in Hamilton in January 2020.
Claire Polosak was the first female umpire to stand in a men’s ODI when she officiated on-field duties in the World Cricket League Division Two finale between Oman and Namibia in April 2019.
Polosak also holds the distinction of being the first female match official in a men’s Test match when she was the fourth umpire in the third test between India and Australia in 2021.