UAE and Saudi Arabia Emerge as the Safest Countries for Women Traveling Alone

United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia have consistently shown excellent performance in terms of governance, tourism, economy, and investments. Recently, both countries have achieved yet another milestone after being declared the safest destinations for women traveling alone.

When deciding on a travel destination, solo female travelers place a high priority on their personal safety and the presence of gender equality. In this regard, the UAE and Saudi Arabia have excelled in meeting these expectations, providing a level of safety and gender equality that is exemplary.

One of the leading online travel insurance comparison platforms, InsureMyTrip, ranked 65 cities in terms of cost, safety, gender equality, and tourism.

It declared the Saudi Arabian city, Madinah, as the safest destination in the world, which secured 9.29 out of 10 in overall safety and 9.3 out of 10 for “absence of worry about attacks based on gender.” Likewise, it also got an 82.75 rating for feeling safe while walking at night alone.

As far as Dubai is concerned, it topped the charts for being the safest city in the world for solo female travelers, as it scored 10 out of 10 for “feeling safe while walking at night alone.” It scored 8.95 for overall safety.

Here are the top ten cities for solo female travelers:

Rank City Country 1. Dubai UAE 2. Madrid Spain 3. Chiang Mai Thailand 4. Antalya Turkey 5. Munich Germany 6. Barcelona Spain 7. Madina Saudi Arabia 8. Prague Czech Republic 9. Krakow Poland 10. Lisbon Portugal

Dubai also outperformed New York for best tourism experience, scoring 9.78 for the “quality of things to do” category, along with 5 out of 5 score for the popularity of TikTok.

Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh, jumped from the 60th spot in 2022 to 24th rank in 2023 in terms of safety, according to the InsureMyTrip.

Here are the top ten safest cities overall: