Forbes World’s Billionaire Rankings: Top 10 UAE-Based Tycoons Revealed

Forbes’ Annual World’s Billionaires List is one of the most anticipated and detailed rankings regarding the wealthiest individuals globally.

Every year, the ranking features top billionaires from around the world based on their net worth. The list also helps those interested in the business and finance sectors by giving them insights into rich individuals.

Forbes has now released its 37th Annual World’s Billionaires List. Among those listed are several UAE residents, who have managed to secure a place.

Here are the top 10 UAE residents who featured in these latest rankings:

Rank (in UAE) Name Business Net Worth Rank on Forbes’ Annual World’s Billionaires List 1. Pavel Durov Founder, Telegram messenger $11.5 Billion 148 2. Yusuffali Chairman, Lulu Group $5.3 Billion 497 3. Micky Jagtiani Chairman, Landmark Group $5.2 Billion 511 4. Hussain Sajwani Founder and CEO, DAMAC Properties $4.5 Billion 611 5. Ravi Pillai Chairman, RP Group $3.2 Billion 905 6. Abdulla bin Ahmad Al Ghurair Founder, Mashreq Bank $3 Billion 982 6. (Tie for the sixth rank) Sunny Varkey Founder, GEMS Education $3 Billion 982 7. Joy Alukkas Chairman And Managing Director, Joyalukkas Group $2.8 Billion 1,067 8. Abdulla Al Futtaim (and family). Owner, Al Futtaim Group $2.4 Billion 1,272 9. Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil Founder and Chairman, Burjeel Holdings $2.2 Billion 1,368

Forbes reported that half of the billionaires on the list have seen a decline in their wealth compared to the previous year. This has resulted in 254 individuals dropping off the list, while 150 newcomers have made their debut on the billionaire’s list.

Via Khaleej Times