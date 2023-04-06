Former Cricketer Aizaz Cheema Set to Take Charge as Head Coach of Pakistan Shaheens

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is all set to appoint former fast bowler, Aizaz Cheema, as the head coach of the Pakistan Shaheens for their upcoming tour of Zimbabwe.

The cricket board initially gave the responsibility to Abdul Rahman, but he, along with former pacer Umar Gul, will be with the national team for the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand.

It is worth noting that Aizaz Cheema will supervise the training sessions at the national camp, beginning on April 7, while the Shaheens will tour Zimbabwe from May 3 to 27.

Shaheens will be led by Test cricketer, Imran Butt while Saboor Ahmed will serve as the trainer while Muhammad Asad will be the physiotherapist during the month-long tour.

As for the national team, PCB recently announced the appointment of a six-member foreign coaching staff headed by Mickey Arthur, who is expected to join the national squad during the series.

Two coaches, Cliffe Deacon, who is working with the team as a physio, and Drikus Saaimon, strength and conditioning coach, will be part of the six-member coaching staff.

The new additions to the staff include former South African pacer Morne Morkel as the bowling coach and former South African batter Andrew Puttick as the batting coach.