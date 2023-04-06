Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal FC Makes Record €400 Million Offer to Lionel Messi

Saudi Arabia’s most successful football club, Al Hilal FC, has offered Argentine star, Lionel Messi, a salary of over €400 million per year, which will make him the highest-paid footballer in the world.

However, according to media reports, despite the staggering offer from Al Hilal club, the 2022 World Cup winner’s priority is said to be staying in Europe for the foreseeable future.

If Messi were to sign with Al Hilal, it would surpass the current record set by Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed with Al Nassr last year in a deal believed to be worth over €200 million.

Sources close to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have indicated that the Argentine forward is “much more likely” to leave the club at the end of the season rather than signing a new deal.

The superstar, who has scored 29 goals and provided 32 assists in 67 appearances for PSG, joined the club in 2021 on a two-year deal that expires at the end of the current season.

it is said PSG may offer him a new deal on a reduced salary in order to comply with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules, as he is currently costing the club around €40 million per year.

Meanwhile, Messi’s former club, Barcelona has expressed interest in bringing him back to the club with the vice-president admitting to recent “contact” with Messi and expressing a desire for his return.