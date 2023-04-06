Infinix Note 30 to Launch Soon With Helio G99 and Android 13

Infinix appears to believe that the number 30 comes after 12, according to recent reports. A few months ago, the company launched a 2023 model of Note 12, and now, a Note 30 (also known as Infinix-X6833B) has been discovered on the Google Play Console.

The company was the first to introduce a phone with the Helio G99 chipset, which was included in the Note 12 Pro launched in July 2022. The same chipset was included in the upgrades for the Note 12 (2023), and it will now be featured in the Note 30.

Based on details available on the GPC, the new phone will combine the Helio G99 chip with 8 GB of RAM and run on Android 13. It will most likely have other memory options and a virtual memory expansion feature.

The resolution of the display is 1,080 x 2,460px with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, making it slightly taller than the Note 12 series’ 20:9 displays. Furthermore, based on GPC’s displayed image, the Note 30 series is expected to adopt a punch-hole design for the selfie camera, abandoning the notch.

Infinix has yet to reveal a launch date, but since the vanilla Note 12 was released in mid-April, the next few weeks may be an appropriate time to announce its successor.

Keep in mind that this information is based on leaks so take it with a grain of salt. It is possible for the phone to launch with a different name or with slightly varying specifications. In any case, we will keep you updated.