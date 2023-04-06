LDA Auctions Commercial and Residential Plots for Rs. 257 Million

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) held a mega auction of commercial and residential plots situated in multiple schemes across the provincial capital at the LDA Community Centre in New Garden Town.

Under the supervision of Additional DG (Housing), Syed Munawwar Bukhari, a public auction was conducted in which 15 plots located in Mustafa Town, Tajpura, Johar Town, and Jubilee Town were sold for Rs. 257,999,000. The auction consisted of six commercial plots and nine residential plots.

Plot No. 204 (Corner), Block Ahmed Yar (Commercial), Mustafa Town was sold for Rs. 91.5 lac while Plot No. 204-C Block Ahmed Yar Commercial was sold for Rs. 79.7 lac. Plot No. 547, Block D, Tajpura (Commercial) was sold for Rs. 63.6 lac and Plot No. 548, Block D, Tajpura (Residential) was sold for Rs. 63.5 lac.

Plot No. 53 Block E Tajpura (Residential) was sold for Rs. 90 lac, and Plot No. 56 (Corner) Block E Tajpura was sold for over Rs. 1 crore. Plot No. 27-C Corner, Civic Center, Johar Town (Commercial) was sold for Rs. 7.5 crore and Plot No 76 Civic Centre Jubilee Town (Commercial) was sold for Rs. 6.5 crore.

Plot No. 539 (Corner) Block B Jubilee Town (Residential) was sold for Rs 1.36 crore, Plot No 121 Block C Jubilee Town (Residential) for Rs 1.11 crore, Plot No. 424 Block D Jubilee Town (Residential) for Rs. 92.9 lac, and Plot No. 446 Block D Jubilee Town (Residential) for Rs. 96.2 lac.

Plot No. 233 Block E Jubilee Town (Residential) was sold for Rs. 93 lac, Plot No. 31 Block F Jubilee Town (Residential) for Rs. 85.5 lac, and Plot No 724 Corner Block C Jubilee Town (Residential) for Rs. 69.5 lac.

The public auction was attended by members of the auction committee, which included the Additional Director General (Housing), Director Finance, Directors Housing, and other related officers.