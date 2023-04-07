10 Best Countries for Pakistani Students to Earn a Lot of Money While Studying

One of the most common queries that arise when students plan to study abroad is whether they can work part-time.

Different countries have varying rules and restrictions regarding working hours for foreign students.

According to Erudera.com, over 6 million tertiary students pursued their studies abroad in 2019.

Each year, over 5,000 Pakistani students are awarded international student visas, contributing to a current total of approximately 60,000 students from Pakistan enrolled in prestigious universities worldwide.

Typically, international students who wish to work during their studies must obtain a work permit from the concerned authorities.

Erudera has conducted extensive research on the topic of international students working while studying and has made some noteworthy conclusions.

This research identified the top destinations for foreign students who require a work permit, outlining the number of hours per month or year they are permitted to work, the estimated minimum wage per hour, and approximate weekly and monthly earnings for student workers.

Below are some of the major European countries that allow international students to work part-time during their studies, along with information on the hourly pay rates, the maximum number of work hours allowed, as well as the respective regulations and criteria.

1. Austria

International students are typically permitted to work part-time for up to 20 hours per week without needing to apply for a work permit in this country. The estimated minimum wage per hour is 10.10 euros. Based on this rate, a student could earn approximately €202 per week or €808 per month by working the maximum allowable hours.

2. Belgium

International students looking to work in Belgium usually require a work permit. During term time, they are generally allowed to work part-time for up to 20 hours per week, although there are no restrictions on working hours during the Christmas, spring, and summer breaks. The estimated minimum wage per hour is €11.87, which means a student could earn around €237.4 per week or €949.6 per month if they work the maximum allowable hours.

3. Czech Republic

To be eligible to work, a student in Czech Republic must be enrolled in a degree program accredited by the Ministry of Education. During full-time studies, they are usually allowed to work part-time for up to 20 hours per week, while during summer or holiday breaks, they can work up to 40 hours per week. The estimated minimum wage per hour ranges from €4.36 to €8.72. Based on these rates, a student could earn approximately €87.2 to €174.4 per week or €348.8 to €697.6 per month,

4. Denmark

In Denmark, international students typically require a work permit or an establishment card when applying for work after graduation. During term time, they are usually allowed to work part-time for up to 20 hours per week, while during summer break, they can work full-time. The estimated hourly wage ranges from €13 to €17, which means a student could earn approximately €260 to €340 per week or €1,040 to €1,360 per month based on working the maximum allowable hours.

5. Finland

International students from outside the EU/EEA are commonly required to have a work permit to work in Finland. During term time, they are allowed to work part-time for up to 25 hours per week, while during holidays, they can work full-time. The estimated minimum wage per hour is €11.25, which means a student could earn approximately €281.25 per week or €900 to €1,125 per month based on working the maximum allowable hours.

6. France

Foreign students in France are typically allowed to work part-time for up to 20 hours per week during term time, and full-time during holidays, without the need for a work permit. Nevertheless, they do need to obtain a temporary work authorization (Autorisation Provisoire de Travail) from the French Ministry of Labour. The estimated minimum wage per hour is €10.25, which means a student could earn approximately €205 per week or €820 per month founded on working the maximum allowable hours.

7. Germany

International students studying in Germany are allowed to work up to 20 hours per week without needing a work permitMoreover, they have the option to work full-time for up to 120 days or part-time for 240 half days per year. The minimum wage per hour in Germany is around €12.00, which means that a student can expect to earn approximately €240 per week or €960 per month by working the maximum allowable hours.

8. Italy

In Italy, non-EU students must obtain a work permit if they want to work more than the permitted hours, whereas EU students have no such restrictions. Non-EU students are permitted to work up to 20 hours per week during the academic year, and full-time during breaks. The minimum wage per hour in Italy is €9.2, which means that a non-EU student can expect to earn approximately €184 per week or €736 per month by working the maximum allowable hours.

9. Spain

International students who want to work in Spain need to obtain work authorization. Non-EU students can work up to 20 hours per week during the academic year and full-time during breaks with a work permit. EU students do not have any restrictions on the number of hours they can work. The minimum wage per hour in Spain is €7.14, which means that a non-EU student working the maximum allowable hours can earn approximately €142.8 per week or €571.2 per month.

10. Switzerland

To be eligible for working in Switzerland, international students usually need to obtain a work permit. During term-time, they can work up to 15 hours per week, while during summer breaks they can work full-time. The estimated minimum wage per hour is €24.00, so a student working 15 hours per week could earn approximately €360 per week or €1,440 per month based on their work schedule.