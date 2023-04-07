Here is the Star-Studded Commentary Panel for Pakistan’s Series Against New Zealand

The Pakistan Cricket Board has unveiled the seven-member commentary panel for the five T20 Internationals and as many One-Day Internationals to be played between Pakistan and New Zealand from 14 April to 7 May.

Bazid Khan, Grant Elliot, Kyle Mills (T20Is), Lisa Sthalekar (ODIs), Mark Butcher (ODIs), Sikander Bakht, and Urooj Mumtaz will call action across the 10 limited overs matches in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Karachi.

Renowned presenter Zainab Abbas will host pre- and post-match shows, including Pitch Side which will continue to bring in-depth analysis for cricket fans.

Twenty-seven full High-Definition cameras will beam live action around the globe through PCB’s broadcast partners. The production set-up includes a complete Hawkeye review system, buggy cam, and SpiderCam, which is available for three T20Is in Lahore and three ODIs in Karachi.

New Zealand will arrive in Pakistan in the wee hours of 11 April. The two teams will play the first three of the five T20Is in Lahore. Rawalpindi will host the last two T20Is and the first two ODIs before the action moves to the port city of Karachi, which hosts the last three ODIs.

The broadcast of the white-ball series will be available through PTV Sports on Linear TV. The matches will be live-stream on ARY Zap, Vidly.tv, Tamasha and Tapmad within Pakistan and on PCB YouTube Channel outside Pakistan. Etisalat (Middle-East and North Africa), Flow Sports (Caribbean), Sky NZ (New Zealand), Fox Sports (Australia), Sky Sports (United Kingdom), Sony (South Asia outside Pakistan), Super Sports (Sub-Saharan Africa) and Willow TV (North America) will broadcast matches internationally.

FM 106.2 (Pakistan) will be the radio partner for the series.