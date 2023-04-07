PCB Announces New-Look Management for New Zealand Series

By Sports Desk | Published Apr 7, 2023 | 5:06 pm

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the team management for the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand.

The following will be the Player Support Personnel of the Pakistan men’s team for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against New Zealand:

Rehan Ul Haq (manager), Grant Bradburn (head coach), Abdul Rehman (assistant to head coach), Andrew Puttick (batting coach), Umar Gul (bowling coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Drikus Saaimon (strength and conditioning coach), Talha Ijaz (analyst), Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (media and digital manager), Major (retd) Azhar Arif (security manager), Ammar Ahsan (videographer), Dr. Najeeb Soomro (team doctor) and Malang Ali (masseur).

Bradburn and Puttick have been appointed for the New Zealand series and will arrive in Lahore on 11 April. The PCB will confirm the Pakistan team management for the post-New Zealand series following the completion of the relevant recruitment processes, which are presently ongoing.

Here is the schedule for the New Zealand series:

Date Fixture Time Venue
14 April 1st T20I 9:00 PM Lahore
15 April 2nd T20I 9:00 PM Lahore
17 April 3rd T20I 9:00 PM Lahore
20 April 4th T20I 9:00 PM Rawalpindi
24 April 5th T20I 9:00 PM Rawalpindi
27 April 1st ODI 3:30 PM Rawalpindi
29 April 2nd ODI 3:30 PM Rawalpindi
3 May 3rd ODI 3:30 PM Karachi
5 May 4th ODI 3:30 PM Karachi
7 May 5th ODI 3:30 PM Karachi

