PCB Announces New-Look Management for New Zealand Series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the team management for the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand.

The following will be the Player Support Personnel of the Pakistan men’s team for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against New Zealand:

Rehan Ul Haq (manager), Grant Bradburn (head coach), Abdul Rehman (assistant to head coach), Andrew Puttick (batting coach), Umar Gul (bowling coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Drikus Saaimon (strength and conditioning coach), Talha Ijaz (analyst), Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (media and digital manager), Major (retd) Azhar Arif (security manager), Ammar Ahsan (videographer), Dr. Najeeb Soomro (team doctor) and Malang Ali (masseur).

Bradburn and Puttick have been appointed for the New Zealand series and will arrive in Lahore on 11 April. The PCB will confirm the Pakistan team management for the post-New Zealand series following the completion of the relevant recruitment processes, which are presently ongoing.

Here is the schedule for the New Zealand series: