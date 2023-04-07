Jose Mourinho Gets Highest-Ever Offer to Coach Saudi Arabian Football Team

Renowned Portuguese football manager, Jose Mourinho has been offered a staggering £100 million to take up the role of coaching the Saudi Arabia national team in a two-year deal.

As per media reports, a top Saudi football official has approached Mourinho to lead the Saudi national team, and if he agrees, it will make him the highest-paid manager in football.

It has emerged that the future of the 60-year-old manager at Roma has been uncertain due to disputes over transfers and frustrations with the performances of the team this season.

It is reported that Mourinho has demanded at least three new players be brought in during the summer transfer window.

It is worth noting that in addition to this offer from Saudi Arabia, there are also reports linking Mourinho to Cristiano Ronaldo’s club, Al-Nassr, in the Saudi Pro League.

Earlier this week, Al Hilal FC in KSA offered Argentine star, Lionel Messi, a salary of over €400 million per year, which will make him the highest-paid footballer in the world, if he signs the contract.

However, according to media reports, despite the staggering offer from Al Hilal, the 2022 World Cup winner’s priority is said to be staying in Europe for the foreseeable future.