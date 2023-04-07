PUBG MOBILE Celebrates Ramadan with Golden Moon: The Tides Campaign and Golden Moon Bazaar Grand Opening

PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, is celebrating the holy month of Ramadan this year with the release of The Tides, a new adventure in the Golden Moon series of campaigns following up on the success of last year’s release.

Under the dappled glow of the Golden Moon, a new story unfolds involving a family divided, who reunite to fight against a sudden attack from an enemy.

In addition to a whole new story, Golden Moon: The Tides brings a new Golden Moon crate, the Moondrop Eterna event, and the Golden Moon Bazaar which opens today, and features multiple events and rewards available inside!

With this year’s campaign, players will have the opportunity to unlock these exclusive Golden Moon sets – Crescent Princess, Resplendent Prince, and Moondrop Eterna.

Beginning today, players will now be able to jump into PUBG MOBILE to witness the Golden Moon Bazaar’s grand opening!

This lavish lobby is packed with a series of events, including the Golden Moon Treasure, the Golden Moon Showdown, the Golden Moon Blessing, Popularity Ranking, and the Eid al-Fitr Feast.

A variety of exclusive rewards will be available to players and include the Tide Soldier Set which can be kept permanently. The Golden Moon Bazaar’s bountiful benefits will only be accessible until April 30th, so don’t miss out!

Additionally, available until April 14th is the new Golden Moon crate, filled with various goodies and rewards including the Crescent Princess set and the Resplendent Prince set, as well as the Golden Prince / Dancing Princess / Golden Trigger set.

Players will also be able to take part in the Moondrop Eterna event which will run until April 26th and include the smooth and sleek Moondrop Eterna ultimate set and new M249 upgradable gun.

As part of the Golden Moon festivities, PUBG MOBILE is honored to partner with Synchron Stage Vienna to produce an original symphonic piece: PUBG MOBILE | GOLDEN MOON: THE TIDES, along with an upcoming music video.

Players can obtain the music in-game to keep permanently through the Golden Moon Bazaar.

PUBG MOBILE is available for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.