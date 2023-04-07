Redmi Note 12 Series Launched in the Middle East

In a highly anticipated launch event in Dubai, Xiaomi unveiled its Redmi Note 12 series smartphones. The company announced the release of five new models, including the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12S, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.

These smartphones are now available for purchase in the UAE, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain with prices starting at AED 699 in UAE.

In addition to the Redmi Note 12 series, Xiaomi has also launched several AIOT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) products. These include the Redmi Watch 3, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X10+, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10+, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X10, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10, and the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra.

These products showcase Xiaomi’s commitment to providing cutting-edge technology to consumers. The Redmi Watch 3 is a stylish and feature-packed smartwatch, while the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X10+ and S10+ offer powerful cleaning capabilities.

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X10 and S10 provide a more affordable option for consumers who still want high-quality cleaning performance. Finally, the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra is a sleek and efficient electric scooter that offers a smooth and enjoyable riding experience.

Market Availability

These phones are not yet available in Pakistan, but Xiaomi is working towards introducing them soon.

The current economic situation in Pakistan has posed challenges for Xiaomi to introduce its latest phones in the market. However, the company is dedicated to its mission of making technology accessible to everyone and will continue to work towards bringing its products to Pakistani consumers at affordable prices.

Redmi Note 12 Quick Specs

Display Smooth and vivid 120Hz AMOLED Display 6.67’’ FHD+ Rear Camera 48 MP Primary Camer, 8MP Ultra Wide Camera Front Camera 13 MP Selfie Camera Processor Snapdragon 685 Charging 5000mAh battery , 33W Fast charging

Redmi Note 12 Pro Quick Specs

Display 120 Hz Amoled Display l Dolby Vision Rear Camera 50MP Primary Camera 8MP ultra-wide angle camera Front Camera 16 MP Selfie Camera Processor Snapdragon 732G Charging 5000mAh battery , 67W Turbo Charging

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Quick Specs

Display 120Hz Flow Amoled Display l Dolby Vision Rear Camera 50MP Primary Camera 8MP ultra-wide angle camera Front Camera 16 MP Selfie Camera Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Charging 5000mAh battery , 67W Turbo Charging

Redmi Note 12S Quick Specs

Display 90Hz Amoled Display Rear Camera 108 Triple AI Camera Front Camera 13 MP Selfie Camera Processor MediaTek Helio G96 Charging 5000mAh battery , 33W Fast Charging

Redmi Note 12 Pro + 5G Quick Specs