The Ruet-i-Hilal Research Council (RHRC) has stated that Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on Saturday, 22 April across Pakistan.

The council’s Secretary-General, Khalid Ijaz Mufti, has announced that the committee’s meeting is scheduled to sight the Shawwal moon on Thursday, 20 April. However, the odds of being able to see the moon that evening are slim.

If the moon is sighted on Thursday, Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on Friday, 21 April. Yet, according to Mufti, Eid is more likely to be celebrated on 22 April after fasting for 30 days during the holy month of Ramadan.

The moon will be born on Thursday, 20 April, at 9:13 a.m. Pakistan time, as per the council. The Mufti also stated that any reports of a crescent moon sighting on 20 April would be incorrect.

Eid-ul-Fitr commemorates the completion of Ramadan, the holy month in which Muslims fast from dawn to sunset. Traditionally, the occasion is marked by prayers, family reunions, and feasts.

The sighting of the lunar crescent, which marks the start of the Islamic month of Shawwal, determines the precise day of Eid-ul-Fitr.