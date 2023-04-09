Property Giant in Dubai Announces Multiple Real Estate Agents Vacancies

Golden Oak Properties, a leading real estate agency in Dubai, is hiring 5 professional real estate agents to join its rapidly expanding team.

It is based in Binary Tower, Business Bay, Dubai’s modern financial district packed with corporate high-rises, stylish apartment buildings, and luxury hotels.

Golden Oak Properties specializes in off-plan properties, portfolio investment, and risk assessment in Dubai Real Estate Market.

Job Description

Minimum 1 year in Dubai real estate sales

RERA certification will be an advantage

Valid UAE driving license

Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)

Strong negotiation skills

Must be a team player

Proficient in Microsoft Office applications

English/Arabic/French speakers

ALSO READ This Special Number Plate in Dubai is Worth 27 Land Cruisers

Salary

This is a commission based role.

Apply to become a real estate agent at Golden Oak Properties today.