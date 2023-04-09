Property Giant in Dubai Announces Multiple Real Estate Agents Vacancies

Golden Oak Properties, a leading real estate agency in Dubai, is hiring 5 professional real estate agents to join its rapidly expanding team.
It is based in Binary Tower, Business Bay, Dubai’s modern financial district packed with corporate high-rises, stylish apartment buildings, and luxury hotels.
Golden Oak Properties specializes in off-plan properties, portfolio investment, and risk assessment in Dubai Real Estate Market.
Job Description
- Minimum 1 year in Dubai real estate sales
- RERA certification will be an advantage
- Valid UAE driving license
- Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)
- Strong negotiation skills
- Must be a team player
- Proficient in Microsoft Office applications
- English/Arabic/French speakers
Salary
This is a commission based role.
Apply to become a real estate agent at Golden Oak Properties today.