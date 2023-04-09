Property Giant in Dubai Announces Multiple Real Estate Agents Vacancies

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 9, 2023 | 4:37 pm

Golden Oak Properties, a leading real estate agency in Dubai, is hiring 5 professional real estate agents to join its rapidly expanding team.

It is based in Binary Tower, Business Bay, Dubai’s modern financial district packed with corporate high-rises, stylish apartment buildings, and luxury hotels.

Golden Oak Properties specializes in off-plan properties, portfolio investment, and risk assessment in Dubai Real Estate Market.

Job Description

  • Minimum 1 year in Dubai real estate sales
  • RERA certification will be an advantage
  • Valid UAE driving license
  • Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)
  • Strong negotiation skills
  • Must be a team player
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office applications
  • English/Arabic/French speakers
Salary

This is a commission based role.

Apply to become a real estate agent at Golden Oak Properties today.

