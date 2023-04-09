Dubai-Based Company is Hiring a TikToker for AED10,000 (Rs. 7.6 Lac) Monthly Salary

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 9, 2023 | 4:05 pm

Midsummer Time International Marketing LLC, a Dubai-based company that aims to promote talented live streamers on various social media platforms, is hunting for a Live TikTok Streamer.

The TikToker will broadcast live audio and video content to an online audience.

ALSO READ

Let’s check out more details of this role.

Responsibilities

  • Broadcast live audio and video content to an online audience
  • Manage the technical aspects of the stream on the social media platform
  • Troubleshoot any technical issues that arise on the social media platform
  • Ensure the stream is running smoothly on the social media platform
  • Monitor stream performance on the social media platform and adjust streaming settings as needed
  • Create and manage a library of streaming content for the social media platform
  • Monitor and respond to viewer feedback
  • Utilize analytics to track and monitor streaming performance on the social media platform
  • Stay abreast of industry trends and technology advancements related to the social media platform

Skills

  • Knowledge of live streaming
  • Excellent troubleshooting skills
  • Communication skills
  • Customer service skills
ALSO READ

Education

Interested candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree in broadcasting, media, or a related field.

Experience

Proven experience with streaming on social media platforms is required.

Salary

AED3,000-10,000 (Rs. 228,000- 760,000)

Apply for the Live TikTok Streamer at Midsummer Time International Marketing LLC at the earliest.

ProPK Staff

lens

Alizeh Shah Sports a Cute Desi Look in Double Braids
Read more in lens

proproperty

Over 300 Housing Schemes in Declared Illegal by Sindh Govt
Read more in proproperty
close
>