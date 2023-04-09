Dubai-Based Company is Hiring a TikToker for AED10,000 (Rs. 7.6 Lac) Monthly Salary

Midsummer Time International Marketing LLC, a Dubai-based company that aims to promote talented live streamers on various social media platforms, is hunting for a Live TikTok Streamer.

The TikToker will broadcast live audio and video content to an online audience.

Let’s check out more details of this role.

Responsibilities

Broadcast live audio and video content to an online audience

Manage the technical aspects of the stream on the social media platform

Troubleshoot any technical issues that arise on the social media platform

Ensure the stream is running smoothly on the social media platform

Monitor stream performance on the social media platform and adjust streaming settings as needed

Create and manage a library of streaming content for the social media platform

Monitor and respond to viewer feedback

Utilize analytics to track and monitor streaming performance on the social media platform

Stay abreast of industry trends and technology advancements related to the social media platform

Skills

Knowledge of live streaming

Excellent troubleshooting skills

Communication skills

Customer service skills

Education

Interested candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree in broadcasting, media, or a related field.

Experience

Proven experience with streaming on social media platforms is required.

Salary

AED3,000-10,000 (Rs. 228,000- 760,000)

Apply for the Live TikTok Streamer at Midsummer Time International Marketing LLC at the earliest.