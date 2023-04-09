Dubai-Based Company is Hiring a TikToker for AED10,000 (Rs. 7.6 Lac) Monthly Salary

Midsummer Time International Marketing LLC, a Dubai-based company that aims to promote talented live streamers on various social media platforms, is hunting for a Live TikTok Streamer.
The TikToker will broadcast live audio and video content to an online audience.
Let’s check out more details of this role.
Responsibilities
- Broadcast live audio and video content to an online audience
- Manage the technical aspects of the stream on the social media platform
- Troubleshoot any technical issues that arise on the social media platform
- Ensure the stream is running smoothly on the social media platform
- Monitor stream performance on the social media platform and adjust streaming settings as needed
- Create and manage a library of streaming content for the social media platform
- Monitor and respond to viewer feedback
- Utilize analytics to track and monitor streaming performance on the social media platform
- Stay abreast of industry trends and technology advancements related to the social media platform
Skills
- Knowledge of live streaming
- Excellent troubleshooting skills
- Communication skills
- Customer service skills
Education
Interested candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree in broadcasting, media, or a related field.
Experience
Proven experience with streaming on social media platforms is required.
Salary
AED3,000-10,000 (Rs. 228,000- 760,000)
Apply for the Live TikTok Streamer at Midsummer Time International Marketing LLC at the earliest.