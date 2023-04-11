Another Australian Superstar Eager to Take Part in Pakistan Super League

Former Australian captain, Steve Smith, has expressed his desire to partake in the upcoming seasons of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Smith has never taken part in the PSL in its 8-year history, despite playing for various other franchise T20 leagues in the world.

Smith expressed his intentions to join the league during a Q&A session on the popular social media platform, Instagram.

ALSO READ Video of Bismah Maroof Teaching Her Daughter How to Play Cricket Goes Viral

When asked by a fan if he was keen on participating in the PSL, Smith expressed his eagerness and said that he would be delighted to play in the tournament. He mentioned, “I would love to come and play at some point. I think it looks like a really great tournament.”

ALSO READ Ex-Chief Selector Says Senior Players Should Have Been Rested for NZ Series

According to the rumor mill, Smith was slated to join Multan Sultans a few years ago but had to pull out of the tournament due to other commitments. It would be interesting to see which team is able to acquire the services of the star Australian batter.

Earlier, Australian opening batter, David Warner, had also expressed his intentions to join the PSL. The stock of the PSL has been rising at a rapid pace with star players from across the globe wanting to play in Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament.