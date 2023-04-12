Experience Seamless Connectivity Across the Globe with #DialTheWorldWithZong4G

Are you tired of paying hefty charges for international calls? Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecommunications provider, has come up with a solution for you! The company’s latest International Direct Dialing Campaign, #DialTheWorldWithZong4G, offers some of the lowest rates in the industry for direct calling to some of the top destinations around the world.

What sets Zong 4G’s IDD Campaign apart is its highly customizable bundles that give customers greater control over their spending and allow them to tailor their IDD usage to their individual needs. With specific minute allocations, monthly and weekly packages, customers can choose the bundle that best fits their calling requirements.

Zong 4G has also partnered with top influencers who have personally benefited from their IDD bundles, showcasing their sublime experiences through Instagram videos and stories.

Connect with Friends While Traveling with “Ukhano”

Ukhano, a well-renowned travel vlogger, shared how he stays in touch with the friends he made during his time in Malaysia using Zong 4G’s IDD bundles. As a content creator, Ukhano relies on Zong’s IDD packages to stay connected with his friends all over the world. With Zong 4G’s IDD bundles, Ukhano can talk without a worry to his Malaysian friends at the rate of Rs. 1.6 + tax / min, Thailand for PKR 6 + tax / min & Singapore for PKR 3 + tax / min. Whether you’re traveling for leisure or work, Zong 4G’s IDD bundles can help your loved ones call you directly without breaking the bank.

Experience Unforgettable Moments with “Its Khadeja”

Its Khadeja,” another popular Vlogger has also experienced the benefits of Zong’s IDD bundles. She recently traveled to Dubai to attend a concert by her favorite artist, Arijit Singh. While the trip was a dream come true, Khadeja couldn’t help but feel a twinge of sadness that her mother couldn’t be there with her. However, thanks to Zong’s IDD bundles, she was able to include her mother in the experience by keeping her connected virtually throughout the entire concert.

Zong’s IDD offer monthly package that offers 100 minutes of talk time for just Rs. 500 + tax. That’s an unbeatable value for families who want to connect with their loved ones abroad. Whether you’re on a business trip or a vacation, Zong’s IDD bundles make it easy for families and friends to keep in touch.

Safa Rauf: Building Two Successful Businesses in Pakistan While Setting Up a New One in the USA

Safa Rauf, a Pakistani entrepreneur, is currently setting up her new business in the USA, but she is also simultaneously running two successful businesses in Pakistan using the magic of IDD. “Out of sight but never out of touch,” she says. “While I’m setting up a new business in the USA, my businesses in Pakistan are running smoothly, Alhumdulilah, thanks to Zong.”

Whenever her team needs her assistance, they call her directly via Zong IDD for obvious reasons as it offers the lowest rates for the USA at only 0.83 rupees per minute + tax. With the IDD bundles, Safa can easily manage her businesses in Pakistan while pursuing her new venture in the USA.

Wardah Qureshi: Conducting Research on Medical Schools in China and Hong Kong

Wardah Qureshi, a medical student in Pakistan, used the IDD bundles to carry out research on medical schools in China and Hong Kong. She wanted to study medicine in these countries as it is comparatively cheaper than in Pakistan.

“To do my research properly, I contacted the universities in China and Hong Kong, and I did not have to worry about the expensive calls,” she says.

Zong IDD packages have got her covered with calling rates for China as low as PKR 0.83/min+tax and PKR 5/min+tax for Hong Kong. With the IDD bundles, Wardah can now pursue her dream of studying medicine abroad and contact all universities without worrying about expensive international calls.

Humza Amin – Making Calls to the UK

Humza Amin, like many Pakistanis, has family and friends living in the UK. However, he was discouraged by the high call rates charged by most telecom operators in Pakistan. That’s when he discovered Zong IDD bundles and was pleasantly surprised by the affordable rates.

With Zong, Humza can make calls to UK landlines for only Rs. 7/min plus tax. This has made his postgraduate journey much more manageable, as he can now stay in touch with his loved ones without worrying about the cost.

Bilal Hassan – Staying Connected with Family in Saudi Arabia

Bilal Hassan, a blogger based in Karachi, has been struggling to stay connected with his mother, who lives in Saudi Arabia. Bad internet connections and expensive mobile packages made it difficult for him to communicate regularly. But Zong’s bundles have helped him to stay in touch with the one person he loves the most, his mother.

However, Zong’s IDD packages came to his rescue. Bilal can now stay connected with his mother for rates as low as Rs. 5/Min + Tax for Mobily users. All he needs to do is dial *6911# to activate the offer and bridge the gap between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Komal Rizvi – Keeping in Touch with Friends in India

Komal Rizvi, a renowned CEO and founder of several businesses, recently attended her best friend’s wedding in Rajasthan, India. Despite being miles away from her loved ones, she felt connected, all thanks to Zong IDD packages.

Komal made her own IDD bundle through the MyZong App, which is the only operator offering customizable IDD bundles for India at very competitive rates of PKR 3/min + tax. This allowed her to stay in touch with her friends in India seamlessly.

Zainab – Planning a Trip to New Zealand and Australia

Zainab, a digital creator from Lahore and Brighton, has New Zealand and Australia on her travel bucket list this year. To make her trip planning easier, she turned to Zong IDD packages, which offer the best overseas call packages.

For AUS, Zainab can enquire and make her bookings for rates as low as PKR 3+ tax/min, while for NZ, the rates are PKR 10+ tax/min. All she needs to do is avail of these offers via IDD and make her own bundle on the MyZong App.

Anya Ali Hamza – Connecting with Clients in Oman and Kuwait

Anya Ali Hamza, a digital creator, doctor, and nutrition consultant, is always on the go due to her love for travelling. As a doctor and nutrition consultant, she has clients from all around the world, including Oman and Kuwait. Zong’s affordable bundles allows her to connect to her clients without having to worry about the high costs.