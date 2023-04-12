Meet Khawaja Nafay: Pakistan’s Next Big Cricket Superstar

A talented Pakistani batter, Khawaja Nafay, is making waves with his outstanding performance in the ongoing Ramadan tournament in Karachi.

Video clips of the skillful batting of the 21-year-old cricketer from the ongoing Ramadan tournament are drawing the attention and appreciation of cricket fans on social media.

In a recent game, the right-handed batter scored a fantastic half-century while chasing a total of 150 runs, showcasing his prowess with big shots all around the ground.

The Karachi-born cricketer has not yet played in the domestic circuit and only participates in club cricket. However, he is an incredibly exciting talent and requires proper nurturing.

Nafay first gained notice in televised Ramadan tournaments in Karachi and further impressed the management of the Chattogram Challengers in the Bangladesh Premier League.

It is worth mentioning that Nafay has also represented the Overseas Warriors team in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), showcasing his skills on multiple platforms.