Mohammad Rizwan Delivers Sermon With Shaheen Afridi in a Mosque in Lahore

Wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan delivered a speech on a firm belief in Allah Almighty in a mosque at the start of the third Ashra of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a viral video clip on social media, the right-handed batter can be seen standing in a mosque delivering a sermon while Shaheen Shah Afridi is also present.

The 30-year-old cricketer, who is known for his religious inclination, emphasized the importance of faith in Allah and how it reshapes lives during his speech.

It is worth noting that the Peshawar-born cricketer had also delivered a sermon on Islamic doctrine to the Muslim community in Christchurch during the tri-series last year.

In 2021, the star batter also presented the Holy Quran to Matthew Hayden, former Australian opener and Pakistan’s batting consultant for the T20 World Cup 2021, in the UAE.

Last year, Rizwan garnered widespread acclaim after a photo of him reading the Quran went viral on social media during a flight to the Netherlands for the three-match ODI series.

Rizwan, who has played 80 T20Is for Pakistan, is part of both the ODI and T20I squads for the series against New Zealand starting on April 14 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.