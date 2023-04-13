Pakistan Approves New National Curriculum for Class 9 – 12

The National Curriculum Council (NCC) Secretariat achieved a historic milestone as provincial representatives from across Pakistan signed off on the National Curriculum for Grades 9 through 12.

This marks the first time in Pakistan’s history that a core curriculum has been finalized for the entire nation, including Early Childhood Education and Grades 1 to 12.

Director, NCC Dr. Mariam Chughtai expressed her sincere gratitude to the Provincial Focal Persons who played an instrumental role in facilitating this nationwide curriculum reform, including Mr. Amir Riaz (Punjab), Mr. Zulfiqar Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mr. Piyaro Khan (Sindh), Mr. Muhammed Saeed (Balochistan), Raja Muhammad Naseer Khan (Azad Jammu & Kashmir), Mr. Faizullah Lone (Gilgit Baltistan), Mr. Khwaja Mazhar ul Haq (South Punjab) for their valuable contributions.

The sign-off was achieved after the successful conclusion of the 3rd Inter Provincial Curriculum Workshop, where the curriculum for all core subjects for Grades 9-12, including Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, English, Urdu, Islamiat, Pakistan Studies, and Computer Science, was finalized.

To ensure that the curriculum is tailored to the needs of all students and stakeholders, the Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain, conducted a thorough review of the progress by visiting the NCC Secretariat and personally holding in-depth discussions with the official provincial/ Area experts in the committee for each subject.

The NCC Secretariat conducted extensive engagements across the country to gather feedback from all parts of Pakistan, including Inter-Provincial Curriculum Workshops and Regional Curriculum Workshops in Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan.

Additionally, a feedback portal on the NCC website provided a platform for written feedback from the wider public. Representatives from the public and private sectors, non-profit organizations, and madrassas were also included in the feedback process, ensuring a collaborative approach to curriculum reform.

This landmark achievement reflects the NCC Secretariat’s commitment to creating a transparent and inclusive curriculum that caters to the needs and aspirations of all students across Pakistan. It is a momentous step towards a brighter future for all children in the country.