MMBL Raises the Minimum Salary Benchmark to Build Employee Financial Resilience

Mobilink Microfinance Bank Ltd. (MMBL) has recently announced its latest organizational initiative aimed at bolstering the financial resilience of its employees. In response to the ongoing tumultuous economic landscape, the Bank has proactively introduced a new Minimum Salary structure of PKR 50,000 to provide its employees with enhanced financial security and aid them in meeting their daily living expenses. This strategic move is a testament to MMBL’s steadfast commitment to ensuring the welfare of its staff and showcases the Bank’s relentless drive to enrich the overall employee experience.

The recent changes in the Minimum Salary structure are a result of the collaborative efforts of MMBL’s Rewards & Payroll and Finance teams. The new structure signifies the Bank’s commitment to fair and equitable pay practices, which are essential for fostering employee satisfaction and retention.

Speaking on the development, President & CEO, Ghazanfar Azzam, shared, “Our employees are the cornerstone of our success, and we are committed to ensuring their well-being while providing them with a rewarding work experience.” “The new minimum salary structure of PKR 50,000 demonstrates the Bank’s dedication to enhancing its employees’ financial security and easing the burden of their daily expenses. At MMBL, we firmly believe that investing in our team is a wise investment in the future of our organization.”

Also sharing his thoughts, Acting Chief People Officer, Haroon Khan, said, “The Bank is cognizant of the challenges that the current financial landscape poses to many individuals, particularly those in the middle and lower-income segments of society.” “This is why the Bank introduced a new Minimum Salary structure that ensures all our employees receive a fair and reasonable payout to manage their daily living expenses with ease. At MMBL, our commitment to our employees extends beyond just fair pay. We strive to create an inclusive and empowering work environment where everyone feels valued and their contributions are acknowledged.”