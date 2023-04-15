New Bridge in Abu Dhabi Cuts Travel Time by 72%

In Abu Dhabi, a new bridge, connecting East and West Bani Yas, has been announced, which will reduce travel time from 11 minutes to merely 3 minutes.

Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Ali Al Shorafa, inaugurated the new project. Several Director Generals (DGs) and relevant officials attended the inauguration ceremony.

The bridge is located at Abu Dhabi Al Ain Road (E22) and will significantly improve traffic flow from Bani Yas to other regions of the city. It will have a capacity of 1,400 vehicles per hour coming from E22 and 1,100 vehicles per hour from East or West Baniyas.

The project will feature an upper intersection connecting East and West Bani Yas, along with some associated roads. The existing East Bani Yas roundabout will be replaced with a traffic signal intersection, and pedestrian ramps will also be constructed.

Current pedestrian tunnels will be demolished while water, communication, irrigation, and sewage systems will be preserved.

According to Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi, the new bridge is a significant achievement for the city, as it connects different communities and offers better accessibility for residents and visitors.

Saif Badr Al Qubaisi, DG of Abu Dhabi City Municipality, added that the new bridge is a vital component of the city’s strategic plans to enhance its infrastructure and accommodate the growing population and motorists.

The project will include the installation of various systems such as CCTV, traffic lights, pedestrian signs, fiber optic cables, and speed cameras.

The interchange will have 210 energy-efficient poles. The Abu Dhabi City Municipality will prioritize sustainability, meeting high global standards, and implementing the best practices during the project.