Religious Affairs Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor Dies in Fatal Road Accident in Islamabad

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Maulana Abdul Shakoor, passed away in a tragic road accident on Saturday night in Islamabad.

According to Islamabad Police, Maulana Abdul Shakoor was on his way from Marriott Hotel to the Secretariat Chowk in Islamabad when his car was hit by a speeding Hilux Revo, carrying five passengers.

وفاقی وزیر مذہبی امور مولانا عبدالشکور سڑک حادثہ میں جاں بحق ہوگئے۔ مولانا عبدالشکور میریٹ سے سیکرٹریٹ چوک کی طرف جارہے تھے۔ ہائی لکس ریوو جس میں پانچ آدمی سوار تھے نے مولانا عبدالشکور کی گاڑی کو ٹکر ماری۔⏬ — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) April 15, 2023

The collision was so severe that Maulana Abdul Shakoor was immediately rushed to Poly Clinic Hospital, but he could not survive the injuries.

As per the details, senior police officers are currently present at the scene of the accident, and both the vehicle and the passengers have been taken into police custody.

Maulana Abdul Shakoor, who assumed his position as a Religious Affairs Minister on 19 April 2022, was a prominent religious scholar and political figure in the country. He had served as a member of the National Assembly and as a federal minister in several governments.

His sudden demise has shocked the nation, and people from all walks of life have expressed their condolences to the bereaved family.