All You Need to Know About Coastal Region Higher Education Scholarship Program for Balochistan

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited applications for undergraduate scholarships for the students of the coastal region of Balochistan.

Titled “Coastal Region Higher Education Scholarship Program for Balochistan,” the program aims to provide higher education opportunities to the students of district Gwadar, Lasbela/Hub, Kech (Turbat), and Awaran by awarding 200 scholarships for BS studies in the HEC-recognized public/private sector universities/degree awarding institutions (DAIs) of Pakistan in four batches.

Here is all you need to know about this program.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicant must have the domicile/local certificate of the Gwadar, Lasbela/Hub, Kech (Turbat) or Awaran District of Balochistan.

Applicant must have completed 12 years of education with at least 50% marks in Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and also in Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or equivalent.

Applicant must have completed both Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or Equivalent from college/institute located in any of the defined districts of Balochistan i.e. Gwadar, Lasbela/Hub, Kech (Turbat) and Awaran.

Students already enrolled in any BS program prior to the advertisement maximum one academic year/ session may also apply.

Maximum age is 22 years as on the closing date.

Applicants will have to meet HEC and university criteria for admission in BS program.

Applicants who are already availing any other HEC/Government scholarship are not eligible to apply.

Result awaiting students are not eligible to apply

How to Apply?

Applicants are required to submit application online through HEC web portal.

Hard copies of applications and any other documents are not required at this stage.

The applicants must deposit Rs. 500/- (non-refundable) as application processing fee in Habib Bank Limited, Account Number: 17427900133401, Title of Account: Higher Education Commission, Branch Code: 1742.

The original bank payment record/slip must be uploaded with an online application, and it should be kept safe by the applicant to present it at test center (No one will be allowed to sit in the test without producing original bank deposit slip).

The applicant must upload the picture and required documents while filling the application form.

The applicant must submit the online application after completing the application form. Saved and Incomplete applications in any respect will not be considered.

HEC reserves the right to postpone or cancel the scholarship process at any stage without assigning any reason.

Financial Support

Tuition Fee and other charges (including Hostel Fee) up to Rs. 240,000 per year or as per actual whichever is less.

Living Allowance of Rs. 15,000 per month.

Book and Travelling Allowance of Rs. 30,000 per year.

Scholars shall be paid maximum Rs. 5,000/month or at actual whichever is less, where hostel is not available at the University from the Head University charges.

Maximum one scholar of every batch would be financed each in LUMS and IBA Karachi (total 2)

Stipend shall be paid to the already enrolled applicants from the closing date of application and the tuition fee from the start of the session.

​Important Note

Scholarships will be awarded on Merit and District Quota basis as per PC-I.

Applicants must secure at least 50% marks in the test conducted by HEC.

Applicants will be short-listed based on Aptitude Test score (conducted by HEC) and Academic Credentials as per following weightage/Formula: (SSC 10%, HSSC 40% & Scholarship Aptitude Test 50%).

Merit List of scholarship will be prepared based on online information/data provided by the applicants, and in case of any misrepresentation/error/omission, the scholarship shall be canceled at any stage.

Deadline

The deadline to apply is 29 May 2023.