Rs. 10 Crore Substandard Astroturf at Peshawar’s Hockey Stadium Raises Questions

The astroturf recently installed at Lala Ayub Hockey Sports Complex in Peshawar has been found to be substandard, raising concerns among the hockey community in the city.

The turf, which cost over 10 crores, has developed wrinkles within a month of its installation, prompting the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to initiate an inquiry into the matter.

ALSO READ Haris Rauf Credits PSL Teammates For His Match-Winning Spell

According to media reports, a fact-finding committee has been established by the board, with the Deputy Director General of the PSB appointed as the chairman of the committee.

The five-member committee has been tasked with investigating the faulty installation of the astroturf and is expected to submit its report within a month.

The issue was brought to light by Zahir Shah, President of the KP Hockey Association, who raised concerns about the quality of the equipment, including the water gun and others.

ALSO READ Saim Ayub Will Continue to Perform Amazingly for Pakistan in The Future: Fakhar Zaman

In a letter to the director general of the PSB, Syed Zahir Shah noted that the surface of the turf has exhibited noticeable signs of deterioration just one month after its installation.

“The government spends a huge amount on such ventures in an effort to promote hockey. Yet the faulty and low standard work has pegged back these efforts,” the official added.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is the only astroturf for hockey in the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where forty to fifty players train daily.