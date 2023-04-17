Avanceon, ZOMCO Sign Joint Venture to Expand Footprint in Saudi Arabia

Avanceon Saudi for Energy Company, a 100 percent wholly owned subsidiary of Avanceon Limited, and ZOMCO (Zamil Operations & Maintenance), a fully owned subsidiary of the Zamil Group, have entered into a Joint Venture Agreement to Expand Project Execution Footprint in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

In a notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company said that the Joint Venture Agreement will be conducted through a newly formed liability company named Avanceon Arabia InfoTech WLL.

This Joint Venture agreement gives a pathway for a positive impact on the group’s business and value for its shareholders, the company said further.

In a detailed press statement, Avanceon highlighted that it has a rich project execution footprint in the Middle East particularly in the KSA region. The company has been active in the region for more than a decade and has served top-tier clients and executed some of the largest government projects.

With highly trained human capital, strong technical know-how, a low-cost execution model, and strong OEM relationships, Avanceon aims to expand its services portfolio by collaborating with a reputable JV partner in KSA, the statement added.

ZOMCO has a strong local presence in KSA with a rich execution experience. Having been in operation for more than three decades, ZOMCO and Avanceon plan to create a synergetic partnership and make the JV a holistic solution provider. The JV will see both companies invest in sophisticated testing and manufacturing facilities, recruitment of human resources, and creation of a lucrative pipeline of projects within the water, transportation, and infrastructure sectors.

ALSO READ Avanceon Secures First Project in Caspian Region

Under the agreement, Avanceon and ZOMCO will split the initial paid-up capital at 60 percent and 40 percent respectively. The validity of the JV will be 25 years and will commence on the effective date and will continue until terminated.