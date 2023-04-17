HEC Announces Schedule for Higher Education Aptitude Test

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced the Higher Education Aptitude Test (HAT) schedule for candidates seeking HEC scholarships and admissions to MS/MPhil and PhD programs.
HEC conducts this test via Education Testing Council (ETC) for all HEC scholarship awards and for admissions to the above-mentioned programs through a uniform and transparent selection process.
Here is all the information about registering for the HAT:
Versions of HAT
The test will be conducted in the following five categories on 16 years or equivalent education and candidates are advised to register accordingly.
|Test Category
|Disciplines
|English/Verbal Reasoning
|Analytical Reasoning
|Quantitative Reasoning
|Total
|HAT-1
|Engineering & Technology, Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, and Physics
|30%
|30%
|40%
|100
|HAT-2
|Management Sciences, and Business Education
|30%
|40%
|30%
|100
|HAT-3
|Arts & Humanities, Social Sciences, Psychology (Clinical & Applied), and Law
|40%
|35%
|25%
|100
|HAT-4
|Agriculture & Veterinary Sciences, Biological & Medical Sciences, Physical Sciences, Education, and Media & Mass Communication
|40%
|30%
|30%
|100
|HAT-General
|Religious Studies (Madrasa Graduates)
|40%
|30%
|30%
|100
Eligibility
- Candidates who have applied online for any MS/MPhil or PhD programs or HEC scholarships through e-portal for the further selection process.
- Candidates who intend to apply for future scholarship programs including those by HEC-sponsored Pakistani universities.
- Candidates who wish to secure admissions in MS/MPhil or PhD programs at Pakistani public and private universities.
How to Apply
- For registration, candidates are advised to visit HEC’s ETC e-portal.
- The application submission is a two-step process.
- First complete the profile in the ‘My Profile’ section.
- Then, submit the application using the ‘Higher Education Aptitude Test’ on the left-hand sidebar of the online portal.
- HEC will consider only submitted applications for HAT. Any application that is only saved or incomplete will be rejected.
- Candidates can download the bank fee challan from ETC’s online portal.
- The registration fee for HAT is Rs. 2,000 per candidate. The fee needs to be deposited on the below-mentioned details:
- Bank Name: Habib Bank Limited (HBL)
- Account Title: Higher Education Commission
- Account Number: 17427900133401
- After submitting the fee, the candidates will have to upload the scanned copy of the paid fee challan on the portal.
- It is mandatory for the candidates to bring an original applicant’s copy of the paid fee challan along with the roll number slip, and original CNIC/Passport on the test day, otherwise the candidate will not be allowed to participate in the examination.
Deadline
The last date for online registration is 10 May 2023.
Note: The test score will be valid for two years (for scholarships and admissions in MS/MPhil and PhD programs).