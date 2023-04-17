Punjab Govt Offers Merit-Scholarships to Minority Students

The Government of Punjab has announced a scholarship program for deserving non-Muslim students studying.

The scholarship initiative will empower regular students to pursue their academic goals and positively contribute to society. Interested applicants can submit their applications by 12 May 2023.

To qualify, applicants must have a Punjab domicile, belong to minority communities such as Hindu, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist, or other, and be enrolled in matric to Ph.D. level programs, achieving a minimum of 40% marks in their most recent annual examination.

Successful applicants will be awarded annual scholarships of Rs. 50,000 if they are enrolled in professional-level programs like MBBS, DVM, BDS, BSc (English), BSc (Nursing), Pharm-D, Ph.D., or equivalent.

Those pursuing postgraduate programs such as MA, MSc, M.Com, MCS/MBA, M Phil, LLM, or equivalent programs will receive Rs. 35,000 per annum. Meanwhile, undergraduate students enrolled in BA, BSc, BBA, B.com, or equivalent programs will receive Rs. 30,000 per annum.

The application forms can be obtained from the office of the Section Officer or downloaded from the website of the Department of Human Rights and Minority Affairs, Punjab.

Applicants must submit attested copies of their domicile, passport-size photos, Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) and their father/guardian, educational certificates, and result cards/equivalent attested by a Grade 17 officer or above. Photocopies of the scholarship advertisement in various newspapers are also acceptable.

In addition, heads of the educational institutions where the applicants are currently enrolled have been instructed to verify the documents of the student’s guardian/parent. An attestation certificate should be obtained from the head of their respective religious institution.

The deadline for submission of applications is fast approaching, and all eligible non-Muslim students studying in government institutions in Punjab are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity.