CDA Sets 6-Month Deadline to Install Emergency Stairs in Buildings

Chairman CDA Capt. (Retd.) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal has issued a directive to owners of high-rise buildings, requiring them to construct emergency stairs within the next six months, with action to be taken if they fail to comply.

During the meeting which decided on this measure, it was agreed that emergency stairs should be built outside the building’s console in any four-story or higher building, and new buildings should be constructed with emergency stairs. Chairman CDA also instructed that there should be open space at the front and back of buildings for parking based on plot size.

To facilitate builders, relevant departments have been instructed to approve plans within 15 days of document submission. Developers at the meeting suggested that direct access to Chairman CDA could help resolve many issues. As a result, an express counter will be established at one-window operations for property transfer within one day.

Chairman CDA also stated that the design vetting committee will meet weekly instead of every two weeks, and societies must comply with CDA’s responsibilities and rules. He further added that the meeting would be held every month. Lastly, he acknowledged the lack of coordination between different departments and introduced a comprehensive coordination mechanism.