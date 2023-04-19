“Army Major” Arrested With Fake Military Documents

By Asma Sajid | Published Apr 19, 2023 | 12:58 pm

Police conducted an operation in Karachi’s Orangi Town area and detained a fake army major, Taimur Ali, and his vehicle. Iqbal Market police station officers located the guy in possession of counterfeit military stamps and paperwork. 

The suspect identified himself as an army major, even driving his automobile with a fraudulent Pakistan Army license plate. Police also discovered an army uniform, counterfeit stamps, and paperwork inside the suspect’s car.

ALSO READ

The authorities are presently obtaining information from the accused concerning the discovered items. It is reassuring to see the police taking swift action against those who try to deceive and undermine the military’s reputation.

Such incidents of impersonation and fraud must be dealt with severely to prevent similar incidents in the future. The public must remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities promptly.

lens

Hira Mani Dazzles in a Mint Green Bridal Lehenga [Pictures]
Read more in lens

proproperty

CDA Approves Hiring of ECSP to Merge Margalla Avenue with M-1 Motorway
Read more in proproperty
close
>