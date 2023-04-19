“Army Major” Arrested With Fake Military Documents

Police conducted an operation in Karachi’s Orangi Town area and detained a fake army major, Taimur Ali, and his vehicle. Iqbal Market police station officers located the guy in possession of counterfeit military stamps and paperwork.

The suspect identified himself as an army major, even driving his automobile with a fraudulent Pakistan Army license plate. Police also discovered an army uniform, counterfeit stamps, and paperwork inside the suspect’s car.

The authorities are presently obtaining information from the accused concerning the discovered items. It is reassuring to see the police taking swift action against those who try to deceive and undermine the military’s reputation.

Such incidents of impersonation and fraud must be dealt with severely to prevent similar incidents in the future. The public must remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities promptly.