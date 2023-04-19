Illegal Movement of Flour, Sugar in Border Areas to be Considered Smuggling

The illegal movement of essential commodities including wheat flour, sugar, and urea near the border areas of Afghanistan, India, and Iran will be considered smuggling and be punishable under the Customs Act 1969.

In this connection, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued SRO.499(I)/2023 on Wednesday.

According to the notification, in the exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 177 of the Customs Act, 1969, and in supersession of all previous notifications issued under this section, the FBR has notified the area of ten kilometers adjacent to the frontier of Pakistan, Afghanistan, India, and Iran and within 50 kilometers in the certain districts (listed below) to be the area to which this section will apply.

The districts include Zhob, Sherani, Qilla Saifullah, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Chaman, Noshki, and Chagai. If there is transportation of wheat flour, sugar, and urea in these areas without permits and documents, it would be considered smuggling, and goods would be seized and penalized under the Customs Act, according to the notification.

In a recent notification, the FBR declared wheat, wheat flour, sugar, and urea as “essential commodities” to take action against smugglers of these items. The FBR has given legal backing to the Customs to take action against the smuggling of essential commodities.

Under section 177 of the Customs Act, there is a restriction on the possession of goods in certain areas. This section applies to such areas adjacent to the frontier of Pakistan as may, from time to time, be notified by the Board in the official Gazette.