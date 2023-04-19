Unicorn Retreat – The Ultimate Oasis in the Heart of Islamabad

Are you thrilled to be introduced to a world of endless possibilities? Look no further than the new talk of the town – Unicorn Retreat!

From innovative design to carefully curated amenities, this development promises to be a game-changer in urban living.

As you enter Unicorn Retreat, you are greeted by an inviting and enthralling cafe experience that sets the tone for the rest of the development. Whether grabbing a morning coffee or catching up with friends over lunch, this cafe will be the perfect place to relax and unwind.

So come along on this journey of discovery and let’s see what Unicorn Retreat has in store for us.

Prime Location in the Heart of Islamabad

Unicorn Retreat is a prime location situated in the heart of Bahria Enclave, Islamabad. This exquisite development is well-connected to all major places in the city, making it a convenient location for residents to access all the necessities of life.

The development boasts excellent views of the surrounding area, including the lush green hills and the stunning Margalla mountain range.

Its central location, along with its breathtaking views, makes Unicorn Retreat the ideal location for those seeking a luxurious and peaceful lifestyle. Whether you are looking for a place to stay or work, Unicorn Retreat has it all.

Elevated Living in Residential Apartments

Unicorn Retreat’s residential apartments offer elevated living at their finest. With world-class amenities and an unparalleled level of luxury, the apartments are the perfect choice for those looking to experience a truly luxurious lifestyle.

From spacious, modern interiors to breathtaking views of the city, the apartments are designed to provide the ultimate living experience. Enjoy amenities like a state-of-the-art fitness center, a sparkling swimming pool, and a relaxing rooftop lounge area, all just steps away from your front door.

Stunning Penthouses

Experience luxury living like never before by choosing the Unicorn Retreat’s magnificent penthouses. These epitomize opulence and provide breathtaking panoramic views that will leave you amazed. Each aspect has been meticulously designed to ensure your absolute comfort.

An Immersive Cafe

The contemporary cafe combines modern architecture with an immersive experience that’s sure to delight all who visit. From the moment you step inside, you’ll be greeted with a chic, minimalist design that’s both sleek and inviting.

The cafe’s clean lines and neutral color palette allow the focus to be on the delicious food and beverages served. With plenty of seating options available, you can relax and enjoy your coffee or tea in a cozy nook, or sit at the bar and watch our skilled baristas work their magic.

Whether you’re stopping in for a quick bite or planning to stay awhile, Unicorn Retreat’s Cafe offers something for everyone in a welcoming atmosphere that’s perfect for any occasion.

Suburban Living with State-of-the-Art Amenities

The fully serviced apartments are impeccably designed to offer a comfortable and lavish lifestyle, complete with state-of-the-art facilities and incomparable luxuries.

Here is a list of the key amenities:

Gated community

24/7 security

Parks

Mosques

Zoo/Birds aviary

Surrounded by lush green areas

RFID access

Main boulevard

Centrally located

Hospitals

Restaurants

High-end quality

Company-maintained

Privacy

4-side open building

Lifts

Electricity backup

Roof-top restaurant

Shopping Under One Roof

Unicorn Retreat is the ultimate destination for those who crave luxury, style, and convenience in their shopping experience.

Commercial centers offer more than just a place to shop; they offer a complete lifestyle. With many shops and retail stores, you’ll find everything you need under one roof.

From high-end fashion and accessories to electronics and home goods, the commercial centers have something for everyone. Plus, our expertly designed spaces provide a comfortable and enjoyable shopping experience, making Unicorn Retreat the go-to shopping destination in Islamabad.

Serene Workspaces

Whether you’re a budding entrepreneur or a seasoned professional, the workspaces provide all the amenities necessary for your comfort and success. With lightning-fast internet, fully-equipped conference rooms, and a well-stocked kitchenette, you can focus on unleashing your creativity and reaching your full potential.

The serene workspaces are designed to enhance productivity and ensure a comfortable and enjoyable work experience, making Unicorn Retreat the perfect place for businesses to thrive.