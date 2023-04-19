Xiaomi Launches iPad Rivals Starting At Only $291

At its latest launch event, Xiaomi introduced not only the Xiaomi 13 Ultra as the main attraction but also the Pad 6 and Pad 6 Pro tablets. These updated slates come with improved chipsets, displays, and a new design inspired by the Xiaomi 13 series phones.

The tablets feature 11-inch IPS LCDs with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a high resolution of 1800 x 2880 px. The Pro model boasts a faster 144Hz refresh rate, while the regular version retains the 120Hz refresh rate found in the Pad 5 series.

Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro is equipped with last year’s flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, while the Pad 6 comes with the Snapdragon 870 SoC. Both tablets run on MIUI Pad 14, which is based on Android 13.

The Pad 6 Pro features a large 8,600 mAh battery with 67W charging, while the Pad 6 has an even bigger 8,840 mAh cell but with slower 33W charging.

For the cameras, the Pad 6 Pro has a 50MP main rear camera and a new 20MP front-facing sensor that auto-tracks during video calls. The Pad 6, on the other hand, has a 13MP rear sensor and an 8MP front-facing camera. Additionally, both tablets are equipped with quad-speaker setups and Dolby Atmos technology.

In addition, Xiaomi unveiled a new keyboard case and a second-generation smart pen accessory, featuring lower input latency, longer battery life, and improved wear resistance on the pen tip.

Xiaomi Pad 6 and Pad 6 Pro are available in black, blue, and champagne gold colors. The starting price for the Pad 6 is $291 converted for the 6/128 GB model, while the 8/128 GB version costs $305 converted, and the 8/256 GB model is priced at $349 converted.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro starts at $392 for the base 8/128 GB model. It is also available in 8/256 GB ($391) and 12/256 GB ($435) models, while the top-of-the-line 12/512 GB variant is priced at $480.